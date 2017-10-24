Officials release images of Pinecrest bank robber

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a bank bandit in Pinecrest.

Surveillance pictures were released of the man the FBI said walked into a bank with a weapon and demanded money from an employee.

There were customers inside the Chase bank, located near 127th Street and South Dixie Highway, but no one was hurt.

Police said that the robber left the scene in a black Cadillac CTS believed to be a model from 2004 to 2009.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

