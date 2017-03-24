Officials put on emergency drill at North Bay Village elementary school

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lesson in emergency preparedness was taught, Friday, to police, first responders and school officials at a North Bay Village elementary school.

The crisis exercise was meant to be as realistic as possible, police said, at Treasure Island Elementary. “We want to make it as real-world as possible,” said Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Ian Moffett, “so we have some Marine assets on the ground, we have officers on the ground, we have fire rescue here.”

At a time that safety and security is in the forefront of many people’s minds, this exercise helped prepare those who may face danger one day. “We have to be prepared to respond in the event there’s an emergency,” said Moffett.

With recent shootings, like the Florida International-Hollywood Airport shooting, Moffett added that they will prepare for anything and everything.

“In law enforcement and in the first responders’ world, we prepare for before, during and after,” said Moffett.

The crisis exercise involved fake explosions, K-9 units and victims. “We’re making this as realistic as possible,” reiterated North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Norigia. “From the explosions that you’re going to hear and the weapons.”

Friday’s drill scenario also involved a human trafficking case and a suspects’ boat malfunctioning, resulting in the boat exploding near North Bay Village. The suspects then ran into the nearby school.

The goal is for the emergency responders to be prepared at a moment’s notice. “Everything has to take a certain strategic response,” said Norigia. “We are preparing for something to happen, God-forbid, in our area.”

