Officials: Possible tornado touches down in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight storm rolled through South Florida, leaving behind a path of destruction.

Plantation Fire Rescue is calling the storm that hit between Nob Hill Road and Northwest Sixth Street, through to Cleary and Northwest 98th Street, a possible tornado. However, the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed the tornado.

The rain and thunder that hit South Florida from 12:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.,Tuesday, brought winds of up to 50 miles per hour in areas like Weston.

“I told my wife I heard a train,” said a Plantation homeowner. “Usually when you hear a train you think it’s a tornado, and I almost grabbed her and went to the bathroom because it was so crazy. It was like a tornado and a hurricane.”

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around 1 a.m., Tuesday, for the city of Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach and Plantation.

⚠️ Take Cover! Tornado Warning continues for Fort Lauderdale FL and Pompano Beach FL until 2:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/NcThcaUsak — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) March 14, 2017

Rescue crews in Plantation were called to an area along Nob Hill Road where they received reports of downed trees.

Many home owners are now waking up to find their vehicles under trees. “There’s about six cars that seem to be pretty well destroyed,” said one man. “It’s these big guys, these huge trees that came down and landed right on top of them. We’ve got two here, around the other side, around building 72 you got another two buried underneath there.”

No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service may be sending a team to survey the damage sometime Tuesday. As of right now they are just calling the storm a wind damage report.

