Officials offer tips on staying cool during heat advisory

MIAMI (WSVN) - As South Florida deals with a rising temperatures, officials want to make sure residents remain safe and cool.

Officials issued a heat advisory Wednesday morning. As of 4 p.m., however, the advisory had been canceled.

Despite that fact, temperatures remain high in South Florida. Throughout most of Wednesday, the heat index ranged from 105 to 108 degrees.

“It’s getting hotter and hotter, and at night time, it’s like incredible. It’s like opening the door, and it’s like an oven,” said Miami Shores resident Idis Nasello.

Men working in the sun also made sure to take precautions in staying safe.

“It’s hot. Some guys [can] fall out, but at the end of the day get your rest and keep putting fluids in your body,” said construction worker Kenneth Jackson.

Parents are also trying to keep their kids cool while they enjoy the summer break.

“Get the kids in the pool,” said parent Ed Holly. “Let them go out there, have fun, you know, get their core body temperature down and still have fun being outside in South Florida.”

“Our biggest concern for most people is going to be heat exhaustion,” said Dr. Jackson Kapur, the Chief of Emergency for Jackson Memorial Hospital. “Signs and symptoms include dizziness, lightheadedness, profuse sweating, nausea and vomiting and cramps in your arms and your legs.”

With temperatures reaching into the triple digits, officials offered tips on how to deal with the heat.

“Make sure that you have light clothing, long sleeves, hats, sunglasses,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay, “stay hydrated and stay in shaded areas as much as possible.”

Other tips offered by fire rescue include:

Drinking plenty of cool fluids but avoiding those that contain caffeine, alcohol or high sugar

Staying indoors in an air-conditioned place, avoiding the midday sun

Wearing lightweight, light colored, and loose fitting clothing

Never leaving anyone in a closed, parked car, including pets

Keeping a close eye on children and the elderly

Children enjoying summer camps have even been mandated to take water breaks while playing.

“The problem with children is that they cannot self regulate their temperatures like some adults can, so they are at a higher risk of developing these heat emergencies,” Lay said.

