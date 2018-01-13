Witness: Motorcyclist collided with SUV on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man riding a motorcycle along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade crashed into an SUV, Saturday night, according to a witness.

Another motorcyclist who said he is a friend of the victim told 7News they were riding Harley Davidsons along the highway when the victim collided with a Chevy Tahoe.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the motorcyclist came to rest on the northbound lanes toward the Florida Turnpike, near the Golden Glades Interchange.

The witness said he and his friend are not part of the “wheels up, guns down” riders taking to the streets of South Florida during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, adding that the accident took place before a group of those riders passed by.

Officials said the motorcyclist was feeling sleepy, according to initial reports, but have not specified his condition.

Authorities have shut down one northbound lane while they investigate.

