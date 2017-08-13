SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

Family and school officials said the missing man, 52-year-old Hector Torres, is a softball coach at Gulliver Schools.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Torres was last seen at work on Tuesday and has not made contact with family or friends since.

Family members said his truck, a 2002 GMC Yukon with the Florida tag EKQX33, also disappeared.

#MISSING: Hector Torres, 6'3, 235 lbs. Missing from 14600 block of SW 87 Court. Contact @MDCrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477 with any info. pic.twitter.com/MF0GT9DOAX — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 13, 2017

Investigators said Torres stands 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 235 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He may be in need of services.

A Gulliver spokesperson released a statement that reads in part, “Hector has been a part of our community for more than two decades and his work on and off the field has had an impact on many. Our thoughts are with Hector, his family and friends during this difficult time.”

If you have any information on Torres’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

