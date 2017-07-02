NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As revelers gear up to celebrate the red, white and blue across South Florida, officials are issuing words of warning to ensure they always put safety first.

Year after year, doctors say they see Fourth of July fireworks turn into explosive emergencies involving children, from burns to amputations. “Unfortunately, some of these lose their limbs. We also see burns to the eye,” said Dr. Carlos Sanchez from North Shore Medical Center in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Last Fourth of July, a firework landed on 14-year-old Brandon Miller’s head in Hallandale Beach. The firework was shot from across the street in his direction. “At first I thought it was people playing, until I tried to pull it out and it started smoking,” he said.

To avoid these permanent consequences, experts say, first start by reading the instructions, and never give fireworks at anyone or point them at small children. Only light one firework at a time, and eye and ear protection are always recommended.

When a firework doesn’t light or go off, many people go see what happened, and that’s dangerous,” said Sanchez. “The recommendation is, they should wait 20 minutes and put it in a bucket of water for safety.”

Fourth of July fireworks are an American tradition, but they don’t just cause problems with people. They can also create trauma, anxiety and stress for pets.

While celebrating U.S. freedom, many pets go trying to find freedom on their own. “Many shelters throughout the nation receive a high number of pets coming because they have escaped from home out of fear of fireworks and loud noises, and they got out the house and end up at the shelter,” said Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center spokesperson Lisa Mendheim.

Mendheim is trying to change that trend this year in South Florida with some simple tips:

If you’re going to a fireworks display, leave pets at home

If your four-legged family member is at home, keep them inside the most quiet part of your residence

If they still hear the neighborhood pyrotechnics, try turning on a radio or TV to mask the noise

When it comes to pet safety on the Fourth, fireworks shouldn’t be the only concern. “Charcoal and lighter fluid and matches, all of those things are dangerous and toxic to pets,” said Mendheim. “Keep them out of the way of a dog or cat.”

Should your pet escape this Independence Day, make sure they have their tags on beforehand, and if they’re microchipped, having updated information could save you even more heartache.

These are just a few tips to ensure the entire family enjoys the celebration of the stars and stripes.

If you are looking for some fun and safe ways to celebrate the Fourth, here is a list of family-friendly events taking place around town.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.