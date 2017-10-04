Officials issue swim advisory for areas near Key Biscayne

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials have issued a swim advisory for areas near Key Biscayne.

According to a press release, samples of beach water collected at Crandon North, Crandon South and Key Biscayne Beach Club came back positive with the bacteria enterococci.

As a result of the bacteria, officials recommend that residents avoid swimming and other recreational water activities in these areas.

For more information, go to http://www.flhealth.gov and Select Beach Water Quality, from the Environmental Health Topics List.

