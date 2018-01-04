Officials investigate suspicious substance found in Pompano Beach mailbox

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A hazmat team was called to a Pompano Beach home after a resident found a suspicious substance inside his mailbox, Thursday.

The homeowner, Michael Cooks, was getting his mail near Southeast 23rd Avenue and Second Street at around 10:30 a.m. when he noticed something startling.

“I saw powder and a packet of brass tacks, and I thought, ‘What is that doing in there?'” said Cooks. “I was going to taste it, touch it, see what it was, but thought, ‘Better not, could be dangerous.'”

Instead, a hazmat team was sent to the house to investigate along with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

The scene was later cleared, but it remains unknown as to what the substance was.

