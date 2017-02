MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Flower inspections are underway in preparation for Valentine’s Day.

Customs and Border Protection and officials with Miami-Dade County Airport are checking imported flowers for pest and plant diseases.

The mission is to filter out flowers that could potentially harm the floral industry in the U.S.

