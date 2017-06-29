Officials hold ceremony for opening of Douglas Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - A popular park in Miami has officially reopened after a lengthy renovation.

Officials held a ceremony Thursday to commemorate the reopening of Douglas Park. It is now safe for children to enjoy the sprawling green fields, located near Southwest 37th Avenue and 28th Street.

It was previously shut down several years ago due to a hidden safety hazard.

“We’re very happy today to be opening Douglas Park,” said City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell. “This park was closed due to contamination about four years ago, and the kids have been missing their park, and it’s been our responsibility to bring it back but most importantly bring it back the right way.”

The extensive renovation project removed the contaminated soil, installed an impervious liner, and then refilled the park with clean soil.

