BSO: Driver was traveling 95 mph in crash that killed elderly man

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a Pompano Beach man accused of causing a crash that killed an 80-year-old man.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Maxx Bernstein turned himself in to deputies Sunday.

According to traffic investigators, Bernstein was driving 95 mph in a 35 mph zone when he crashed his BMW into 80-year-old James F. Stewart’s car in August.

Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said surveillance video and witness accounts also showed that Bernstein may have been racing a motorcycle prior to the crash.

Bernstein faced a judge, Monday, where he was charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving. He is currently being held on a $100,425 bond.

