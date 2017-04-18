Officials: Davie man goes missing, foul play may be involved

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An adult has gone missing in Davie, and detectives believe foul play is involved.

According to police, 38-year-old Valentino Malloggi was last seen on Sunday, near 2705 Burris Road in Davie. Officials added that Malloggi told his family that he was going to do a job for the tow truck company where he is employed.

Detectives said Malloggi’s tow truck was located at 3501 Burris Road and noted it was left running. Malloggi’s personal items were reportedly removed, however a GPS tracker on the vehicle did not indicate that the tow truck drove anywhere other than the location where it was found.

A BOLO alert has been issued.

If you have any information on this missing person, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

