Officials confirm tornado touch down near Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – A tornado touched down, Thursday, near Fort Myers.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado was responsible for the damage in the Iona-McGregor area, Thursday morning.

The storm destroyed a mobile home and caused it to completely collapse.

The tornado also lifted trees and caused damage to carports, leaving behind a mangled mess of metal.

Crews were out in full force repairing power lines and cleaning up items that were picked up by the strong winds.

The tornado was officially classified as an EF 0, which means winds are typically between 65 to 85 miles per hour.

