Officials: Collier County wildfire 50 percent contained

NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — The wildfire that has burned 5,500 acres and forced thousands to evacuate their homes in eastern Collier County is 50 percent contained, officials said on Sunday.

The flames sparked Thursday and in just three days has consumed homes and property, while sending some residents to the hospital. And many of those residents fortunate enough to evacuate safely still cannot return home.

“When you have to leave your home with all your kids and your stuff, it’s a lot,” said Joelle Thomas, a Collier County resident said.

Rain on Saturday afternoon helped put out hotspots, but Greater Naples Fire Rescue Chief Kingman Schult said the fight isn’t over.

“It was a fight for life 24 hours ago, so we are not going to diminish our capabilities right now,” Schult said. “We lost nine structures, a lot of our parcels, mobile homes, boats, campers. a tremendous amount of damage. It sent somebody to the hospital with very severe burns.”

Just toured damage of wildfires in Lee County. Please keep your family safe and leave immediately if you are in an evacuation zone. pic.twitter.com/q9uUvcgmq7 — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) April 22, 2017

Governor Rick Scott warned residents that they’re not in the clear yet, following a briefing with fire officials.

“It’s great that we got the rain,” Scott said. “It’s great the humidity is up, but it didn’t stop the fire.”

Crews worked into the night on Friday, using bulldozers to plow through the front line, make breaks and stop the fire’s spread.

Florida Forest Service Deputy Chief John kern said they are planned for shifting weather patterns heading into the week.

“Monday we’re looking at strong winds out of the west, pushing the fire in another direction,” Kern said. “Should it break out or should we get a new fire from the possible thunderstorms, we do have active crews out there working with heavy equipment out in the area.”

