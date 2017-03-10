Officials: Collier County brush fire 65 percent contained

NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A brush fire that sparked in Collier County, Sunday afternoon, is now 65 percent contained, officials said.

On Friday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott thanked first responders for going above and beyond the call of duty. “The Emergency Operations Center here did a great job,” he said. “They took over 6,000 calls. At one point, there were 100 people in shelter; there are no individuals there now.”

Honored to meet some of the @FLForestService in Collier County. Thank you for working to keep families and communities safe. pic.twitter.com/M1M7DzO1Zt — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) March 10, 2017

Scott also warned residents that this blaze may be a signal of a busy wildfire season ahead. “We have to understand that this is a dry year,” he said. “Think about it. I mean, it’s dry, so get rid of any excess debris that might catch on fire.”

Meanwhile, nearly 10 students from a local elementary school were picked up by their parents after complaining of smoke from the brush fire.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.