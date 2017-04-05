Officials close roads for Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A corporate run in Downtown Fort Lauderdale is expected to cause some road blocks.

The Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run is scheduled to take place Thursday. Officials have already closed Las Olas Boulevard between Andrews Avenue and Southeast 1st Avenue in preparation for the race.

Additional streets will reportedly be shut down Thursday.

The race will begin just before 7 p.m.

