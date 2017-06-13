Officials call for light installation on jetties near Government Cut

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officials are calling for light installation near Government Cut following the fatal boat crash involving a Marlins star pitcher.

A report has gone out that proposes lights to be installed on the jetties of Government Cut nearly one year after Marlins player Jose Fernandez and two of his friends died when their boat slammed into the rocks in the middle of the night.

The Coast Guard is still conducting a safety review of the jetties off South Beach after the three died last September.

