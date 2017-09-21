Officials: Broward teacher found with intoxicated teens in car

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward school teacher has been arrested after he was found with two intoxicated teens in his car, early Friday morning.

Police said 45-year-old David Stokes, who teaches history at Ramblewood Middle School in Coral Springs, picked up the teens, then bought them alcohol and cough drops.

They went to Pompano Beach Park, where the teens looked visibly intoxicated and had slurred speech, according to police.

Stokes was arrested for trespassing into the park. He faces two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

