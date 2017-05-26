Officials: bomb threat forces evacuation at Miami Dade College

MIAMI (WSVN) - The School of Justice at Miami-Dade College had been evacuated after a bomb threat.

According to Miami Dade College, their school of justice, which is on the west side of the campus, was evacuated Friday as a precaution after a bomb threat was issued.

Miami Dade College’s North Campus continues to function normally and has not been affected by the threat.

