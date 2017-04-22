Officials: Bicyclist fatally struck by transit bus in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, officials said, a man riding his bicycle was struck and killed by a transit bus, Saturday evening.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the victim was riding a bicycle near Northeast 79th Street and Fifth Avenue when he was hit and became trapped under the Miami-Dade Transit bus.

Officials said the bicyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson from Miami-Dade Transit confirmed the crash but did not know whether the victim was riding a bicycle at the time he was struck.

