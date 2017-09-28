MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have begun to identify the victims who fell to their deaths from a television transmitter tower in Miami Gardens.

Thirty-one-year-old Marcus Goffena of Sidney, Ohio, was the first person to be identified from the Wednesday afternoon tragedy. The Sidney City Schools superintendent said Goffena was a 2005 graduate of Sidney High School and star football and baseball player. The superintendent also said he was beloved in the community.

Another victim was identified as the son of the owner of the company hired to work on the tower, but he was not named.

Goffena and the other two victims lost their lives, Wednesday, when a crane carrying the trio plummeted from the top of the tower, which is owned by both WSVN and WPLG.

WSVN had contracted with a company out of Texas named Tower King II to work on the structure.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Tower King II was fined $15,000 in 2013 for safety nets violations.

WSVN-TV owner and president Edmund Ansin released a statement that reads, “We are saddened by this tragic event. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of the three men who died. They worked for a company hired by Channel 7 to perform work on the tower that was required by the [Federal Communications Commission].”

