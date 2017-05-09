Officials assist lone baby deer in Big Pine Key

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A baby deer needed assistance after falling into a canal in Big Pine Key.

Officers with Florida Fish and Wildlife rushed to the side of the baby deer who was found alone. The deer somehow managed to get out on its own.

The duo from FWC wrapped the fawn in a blanket while they searched the area to find its mother.

Unfortunately, they weren’t able to locate her but have since released the young deer in hopes that the pair will reconnect in the wild.

