Officials arrest man suspected of stealing $10K from bank

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected bank robber was caught after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars.

Twenty-four-year-old Abraham Maghen was arrested Thursday at his home in Hollywood and taken to the Broward County jail.

Maghen is accused of stealing $10,000 in cash from the Chase bank located along North University Drive and Johnson Street.

The FBI said he was wearing an old man disguise when he pulled out a gun and demanded money from a bank employee.

Maghen is due back in court sometime next week for a detention hearing.

