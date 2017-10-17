Officials: 2 South Floridians among international drug trafficking ring

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials said two people arrested in a fentanyl drug bust in Davie were a part of a larger international drug trafficking ring.

The Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration said this is a big breakthrough in the war on fentanyl because this is the first time that they have been able to issue indictments for Chinese manufacturers.

Officials said the manufacturers were creating the drugs and sending them to Canada, where they would then make their way through the country.

Authorities said Elizabeth Tan and Anthony Santos Gomez, who lived along Laurel Oaks Drive, were part of this ring.

Inside Tan and Gomez’s Davie home, authorities found a large amount of cash, two guns and a Maserati.

“The drugs were distributed nationally, regionally and locally through the mail or hand-to-hand transactions,” said a government official. “Most recently, two of the indicted defendants, Anthony Gomez and Elizabeth Tan, were arrested in Florida, where a search of their residence in the seizure of approximately $175,000 in U.S. currency, a Maserati and two firearms.”

Tan and Gomez are scheduled to go before a judge next week, but they face charges of possession and intent to distribute.

