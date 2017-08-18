2 Kissimmee Police officers fatally shot; 1 reportedly in custody

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating after, officials said, two Kissimmee Police officers were shot and killed, Friday night.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs confirmed the deaths in a tweet posted just after 11:15 p.m.

Heartbreaking loss of two of Kissimmee's finest officers. Please join in prayers for families, friends, and law enforcement. — Mayor Teresa Jacobs (@Mayor_Jacobs) August 19, 2017

The Orlando Sentinel is reporting one subject is in police custody, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials. As of 11:30 p.m., Kissimmee Police had not confirmed this information.

According to Kissimmee Police, the shooting took place in the area of Cypress and Palmway streets.

Aerial views captured an active scene, as officers urged area residents to remain inside their homes.

In addition to Kissimmee Police and FHP, law enforcement agencies that responded to the scene of the shooting include the St. Cloud Police Department, Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Officials have not provided further details about what may have led up to the shooting or information about a gunman.

Just after 11:30 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted out that two of their officers had been shot in that city’s Westside neighborhood. As of 12:30 a.m., officials had not provided further information.

Two police officers shot: Westside of #Jacksonville. All information will come via Twitter. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 19, 2017

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

