Officials: 3 dead in Key Largo construction incident

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Construction workers in Key Largo have died while working, Monday morning, for unknown reasons.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:30 a.m., three contract employees working underground on Long Key Road collapsed for unknown reasons. Two of the three workers were pulled from the trench and confirmed dead at the scene, near Mile Marker 106, by police. The third employee has yet to be found and is presumably dead, police said.

Police believe that this may be due to inhaling toxic fumes.

A Key Largo volunteer firefighter attempting to save these men was pulled from the hole, as well, and airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Two deputies who were on the scene were also affected and were taken to Mariner’s Hospital for evaluation.

A hazmat team from Miami-Dade County was called to the scene to assist in the recovery of the workers.

Five homes were, also, evacuated due to the incident.

According to officials, the workers were employees of Douglas N. Higgins and under contract with Monroe County to perform road repairs.

