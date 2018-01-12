Officer wrangles 12-foot python spotted in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer wrangled a slithery suspect before taking it into custody in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said Officer Joseph Cabrera responded to a call about a large Burmese python in the area of US-27 and Johnson Street Thursday night.

Last night Officer Cabrera responded to a call of a 12.5 foot Burmese python seen heading towards the Chapel Trail area near US-27 & Johnson St. Ofc Cabrera was able to secure the snake & safely transport it to the West PD until a licensed python remover arrived. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QLN9sZyHFH — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 12, 2018

According to the Miami Herald, city social media manager Amanda Conwell said Cabrera was the first to arrive on the scene to try to secure the 12.5-foot snake.

Cabrera and backup units took the python to Pembroke Pines Police headquarters until a licensed python remover could collect it.

Snakes are not an uncommon sight to Floridians, but Burmese pythons are an invasive species & a real threat to local wildlife, pets, and even children. If you see a snake please do not approach it. If the snake is a danger to you or the surrounding area contact 911. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/62DVUxAvQK — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 12, 2018

“Snakes are not an uncommon sight to Floridians, but Burmese pythons are an invasive species & a real threat to local wildlife, pets, and even children,” the department wrote in a follow-up tweet. “If you see a snake please do not approach it. If the snake is a danger to you or the surrounding area contact 911.”

