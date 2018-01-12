Officer wrangles 12-foot python spotted in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer wrangled a slithery suspect before taking it into custody in Pembroke Pines.
Pembroke Pines Police said Officer Joseph Cabrera responded to a call about a large Burmese python in the area of US-27 and Johnson Street Thursday night.
According to the Miami Herald, city social media manager Amanda Conwell said Cabrera was the first to arrive on the scene to try to secure the 12.5-foot snake.
Cabrera and backup units took the python to Pembroke Pines Police headquarters until a licensed python remover could collect it.
“Snakes are not an uncommon sight to Floridians, but Burmese pythons are an invasive species & a real threat to local wildlife, pets, and even children,” the department wrote in a follow-up tweet. “If you see a snake please do not approach it. If the snake is a danger to you or the surrounding area contact 911.”
