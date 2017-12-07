Officer shot at NW Miami-Dade Wal-Mart recovering at JMH

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is recovering at the hospital, one day after, officials said, he was shot at a Wal-Mart in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers gave a 7News crew a thumbs up when asked how fellow officer Manuel Gonzalez was doing.

Wednesday afternoon, paramedics transported the 31-year-old to Jackson Memorial Hospital after, investigators said, he was shot while working off-duty at the Wal-Mart located at Northwest 79th Street and 32nd Avenue.

Officials said Gonzalez saw 54-year-old David Facen attempting to shoplift from the store. The law enforcer approached the suspect, who responded by pulling out his gun.

“‘Boom, boom, boom, boom!'” said a witness, describing the shooting.

Gonzalez was shot several times at close range. He returned fire, killing Facen.

Facen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Gonzalez sustained a leg wound. He remains in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

7News cameras captured fellow officers walking in and out of the hospital on Thursday.

Court records show Facen had a lengthy criminal record. He had been recently released from prison after serving an 11-year sentence.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Facen’s girlfriend, Eugenia McMath, said this is not the man she knew. “He got a bad pass. I’m just shocked, ’cause I had no idea he was doing what he was doing,” she said. “All this is news to me, and what I think was, what’s done to him was unfair.”

