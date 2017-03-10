Officer not injured in Fort Lauderdale police-involved shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the scene, Friday morning, of a Fort Lauderdale Police-involved shooting.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the shooting took place in the area of Northeast 14th Street and 13th Avenue. The officer is reportedly not injured.

The subject was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

