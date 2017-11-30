Officer critically injured in Southwest Miami-Dade crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade that sent a police officer to the hospital.

It happened around 2:30 a.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Southwest 88th Street and 152nd Avenue.

According to officials, an officer was driving westbound on Kendall Drive, when a driver in an SUV slammed into the back of their cruiser and kept going.

The driver was eventually stopped by police along Southwest 88th Street and 157th Avenue.

As a result of the crash, the officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial South Hospital in critical condition.

At this point, police have not yet released the name of the driver in the SUV, or if he or she was injured.

This is the second police involved crash in two days.

