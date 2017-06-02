Officer, child hurt in multi-vehicle crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash has left a police officer and child injured, Friday afternoon.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene in Southwest Miami-Dade, at the intersection of 184th Street and Southwest 147th Avenue, where a destroyed van and truck were seen. A Miami-Dade Police cruiser was also seen a bit further down the road with passenger’s side damage.

The officer suffered a leg injury and was transported to a nearby hospital.

A 3-year-old boy suffered a neck injury and was also transported to a nearby hospital. His 40-year-old mother accompanied him to the hospital.

Southwest 147th Avenue has been shutdown due to the crash.

Officials have yet to confirm what caused the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.