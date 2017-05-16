Officer at MIA accused of smuggling guns internationally

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade police officer has been accused of smuggling weapons into Miami International Airport.

According to prosecutors, Miami-Dade Officer Michael Freshko used his position at MIA to smuggle weapons into the airport without going through security screening.

The guns were allegedly handed over to an associate, who then took the weapons on commercials flights to the Dominican Republic.

If convicted, Freshko could face a five-year prison sentence.

