Officer among 3 injured after shooting, crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting and traffic crash in Miami Beach that sent a police officer to the hospital and left two other people injured, Sunday evening.

Crime scene investigators responded to the scene near 12th Street and Washington Avenue.

Paramedics transported the officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Officials said the law enforcer suffered scrapes and lost consciousness.

Officials said a person described as a subject was also taken to the hospital. A third person sustained injuries and remained at the scene.

Officials urged pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area. They have not provided further details about the shooting or the crash.

