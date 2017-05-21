Office employees endure Navy SEAL training on Haulover Beach

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of business executives and employees worked like Navy SEALS for a specialized training.

If you happened to be on Haulover Beach this past Wednesday, you may have seen a group of people training like the SEALS, but they’re not in the military. Instead, they are employees from Entertainment Benefits Group, Universal and Expedia, being trained by former Navy SEAL John McGuire.

“Lots of suits and ties out here,” said McGuire.

McGuire said he’s there to show them several skill, including team work, leadership, communication and team chemistry.

“We’re helping these guys become more effective as a team,” McGuire said.

McGuire trains and speaks around the world. He’s done it for major college sports teams, CEO’s, and Wednesday, he did it for the Entertainment Benefits Group.

The workout isn’t about fitness. “Really, [it’s] skills that you can bring back to your office and bring back to your team,” said Stephanie Baker. “You wanna apply it in your everyday life.”

“First time we did this, we were doing something we hadn’t don’t before, and now this is our third time, bringing new people out here, pushing each other, going to new limits,” said Entertainment Benefits Group CEO Brett Reizen.

Entertainment Benefits Group had McGuire in town on two similar training days and plans to do it again.

