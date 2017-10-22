NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty North Miami Police officer was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist that sent both of them to the hospital, Sunday night.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Northwest 129th Street and Seventh Avenue in North Miami.

Paramedics transported both victims to the hospital in unknown condition.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.