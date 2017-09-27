SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer narrowly avoided injury after, officials said, his utility terrain vehicle caught fire, Wednesday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the law enforcer was riding the four-wheeler when he suddenly felt it get hot. When he got off, it ignited.

No one was hurt, but the vehicle was completely burned.

Officials advise riders of motorized vehicles like four-wheelers or street legal golf carts to always wear their seat belts.

The case remains under investigation.

