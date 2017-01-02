Occupants safe after car plunges into Homestead canal

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were able to swim to safety after, officials said, their car ended up in a canal in Homestead, Monday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the occupants’ vehicle went inside the water near Southwest 142nd Avenue and 312th Street. The driver and passenger made their way out the vehicle and swam back to shore safely.

The car was eventually pulled out of the canal.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

