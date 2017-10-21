OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner narrowly avoided death after, he said, a truck drove into his home, early Saturday morning.

According to the resident, the crash took place near Northeast 58th Street and Dixie Highway in Oakland Park.

The homeowner said he was asleep on his couch when the vehicle came barreling through the living room.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene and arrested the driver for driving under the influence.

