OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A hit-and-run ended in gunfire outside a hotel in Oakland Park, early Sunday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America at 5851 North Andrews Ave., at around 4 a.m.

Investigators said the incident happened after three cars were involved in a hit-and-run about a block and a half away.

Officials said the victim chased down the suspect to the hotel. The suspect then opened fire.

Deputies urged hotel guests to stay inside. “I got up at 6:30 this morning like always, came out my door, and a BSO deputy told me go back in my room and stay inside,” said hotel guest Barry Ware. “I feel like a prisoner in a $100-a-night jail.”

No one was hurt.

Deputies shut down Andrews Avenue in both directions while they investigated. It was later reopened to traffic.

BSO detectives continue to investigate.

