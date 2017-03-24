Oakland Park Blvd. closed after train hits car, killing driver

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A large part of Oakland Park Boulevard is closed near Interstate 95 after an Amtrak train hit a car, killing the driver, according to Oakland Park Fire Rescue.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene by officials. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m., Friday.

Both directions of Oakland Park Boulevard are closed, at this time.

This is also affecting traffic exiting onto westbound Oakland Park Boulevard, as that exit has been closed while the investigation continues.

