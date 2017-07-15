NWMD multi-vehicle crash injures 9, including 2 pregnant women

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nine people, including two pregnant women have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the nine were transported to area hospitals including Jackson Memorial Hospital, North Shore and Jackson North, after the crash Saturday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said approximately 10 vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place at the intersection of Northwest 151st Street and Seventh Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m.

Anna Loriston, the mother of the two pregnant women, rushed to the scene after she heard what happened.

“Both have bellies — big bellies,” said Anna Loriston of her daughters.

According to one witness who went to help, the incident began as a street race. “I heard an unmuffled car, apparently, racing,” he said.

The witness is a former army medic who came to the assistance of a woman before paramedics could arrive. “She was thrown from the driver’s side or the passenger’s side of the front seat,” the medic said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, two of the victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition while the rest were taken in good condition. All are expected to be OK.

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but unfortunately, there were nine patients that were evaluated, treated and transported by our units on scene,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay.

The scene has since been cleared and the crash is now under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.