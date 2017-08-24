NWMD mobile home destroyed in fire

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight fire destroyed a mobile home, early Thursday morning, in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews responded to the mobile home fire at 1:20 a.m., near Northwest 30th Avenue. Upon arrival, officials said the mobile home was fully engulfed in fire.

Fire crews said they eventually extinguished the fire within minutes, but downed power lines near the trailer made the operation dangerous.

No injuries were reported, and officials have begun investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.