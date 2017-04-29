NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) — Two Northwest Miami-Dade schools will be getting a major makeover.

Broadmoor Elementary and Madison Middle schools are receiving a $1.5 million facelift. Both were chosen for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ 20th annual Give Day, an employee volunteer program to give back to the communities where they live.

“The opportunity to come here and transform the areas in and around the school, painting the buildings, creating playing fields, making sure everything is cleaned up,” said Royal Caribbean spokesperson Adam Goldstein on Saturday, “so that when the kids get here on Monday, they are going to experience a very different environment than the one they left [on Friday].”

Renovations include new outdoor reading and tutoring spaces, as well as and gardens to support the schools’ science curriculum.

