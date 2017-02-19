NW Miami-Dade home robbed by intruders posing as police

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for two men who, they said, robbed a home in Northwest Miami-Dade at gunpoint, Sunday afternoon, all while dressed as police officers.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the impostors entered the house, located near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 103rd Street, while wearing tactical gear labeled “police.”

Once inside, officials said, the duo tied up the homeowners and stole jewelry and a gun.

Area resident Glenda Mendez said she saw the robbers. “There was a black SUV. There were two gentlemen that came out of the car, came through over here, dressed up as cops,” she said.

Investigators said the thieves escaped in a black Jeep Cherokee driven by a third subject.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

