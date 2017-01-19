Nova Southeastern renames arena

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nova Southeastern University has renamed its Davie Campus arena the Rick Case Arena.

The school revealed the name change at a ceremony with Rick Case present, on Thursday.

Case said that branding the 300,000 square-foot is an opportunity for him and his South Florida car dealerships to make more contributions to the university.

“We want to help this university grow,” Case said. “It’s really a big secret here in South Florida of how great this university is, and by having our name in the arena, we’re gonna have events here that will draw people here who have never been to this campus before.”

Case has served on NSU’s board of trustees since 2002.

