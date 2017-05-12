Nova Southeastern law student to compete for Miss USA

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miss Florida, who happens to be a law student at Nova Southeastern, will compete for the Miss USA title in Las Vegas.

Twenty-five-year-old Linette De Los Santos will face off against 50 other contestants for the crown, Sunday.

“I’m nervous, not because of the competition aspect of it, but I’m nervous because there is so much that goes into it, and I know that I’m prepared,” said De Los Santos. “I’m ready to do this. I’m ready to compete and take on the job of Miss USA.”

De Los Santos said she’s passionate about the law and would love to pursue criminal or immigration law.

“I like to think of it as if I have two full-time jobs,” said De Los Santos. “I like them both because it brings out both sides of me: the side that I want to be an attorney, and I’m passionate about the law and at the same time the glamorous side and the side helping the community, which is something I’ve done since I was in high school. I put them together, and it’s the best of both worlds.”

De Los Santos competed in the Miss Florida USA pageant four times before taking the title amid controversy, last July, when the original winner, Genesis Davila, was stripped of her title for allegedly cheating.

