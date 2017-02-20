‘Not My Presidents Day’ anti-Trump rally takes place in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Although Donald Trump is the President of the United States, thousands of people across the country have taken the day to rally against Trump in “Not My Presidents Day” anti-Trump protests.

Since President’s Day is a federal holiday and congress is in recess, a group of South Florida residents planned a “Not My President’s Day” rally in Downtown Miami, while Florida representatives are back in town for the long holiday weekend.

By noon, more than two dozen protesters were rallying with signs and banners at the Torch of Friendship, located at 301 Biscayne Boulevard. The rally is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a description written on the event’s Facebook page, “Mr. Trump is literally our President, but figuratively, he has attacked every value we embody and does not represent our interests.”

The group added, “On February 20th, we will honor previous presidents by exercising our constitutional right to assemble and peacefully protest everything Donald Trump stands for.”

Demonstrators at the rally were united by the same cause. Yet, they were inspired to attend for a variety of personal and political reasons, including universal health care and immigration.

“I’m concerned about Obamacare being repealed. They have no clue what they’re going to replace it with and a lot of people are going to be without health insurance,” explained protester Sharon Wilkes. “My brothers and sisters, Muslims and Mexicans, need to stay, and that’s important to me and my kids, and that’s why I’m here,” she added as she choked up in tears.

“Services should be available to everybody as a human right,” explained protester Peter Bronson. “And the way the country is going, the rights are going to be sold to the highest bidder, and that’s one reason why I’m out here. I also feel that based on his utterances, Trump is not my president.”

Organizers expect more demonstrators to attend the rally as the event goes on into the early hours of the afternoon.

They said they picked this specific location along Biscayne Boulevard since it is an area with heavy motor and pedestrian traffic.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.