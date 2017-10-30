Not My Daughter … Find a Cure Now! raises money for cancer care, research

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The eighth annual Not My Daughter … Find a Cure Now! event took place in Coral Springs.
Attendees put on pink and headed out to the Marriott off Heron Bay Boulevard, Monday morning.
The event featured vendors and a silent auction to benefit cancer-based charities.
This year, organizers partnered with the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center to fund a new project.
“A patient support center boutique where patients can go and get much-needed ancillary services wigs, prosthetics, child care, things overlooked by insurance companies and unaffordable to many,” said Denyse Hostig, the founder of Not My Daughter … Find a Cure Now!
The organization has raised more than half a million dollars to support cancer care and research.
