Not My Daughter … Find a Cure Now! raises money for cancer care, research

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The eighth annual Not My Daughter … Find a Cure Now! event took place in Coral Springs.

Attendees put on pink and headed out to the Marriott off Heron Bay Boulevard, Monday morning.

The event featured vendors and a silent auction to benefit cancer-based charities.

This year, organizers partnered with the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center to fund a new project.

“A patient support center boutique where patients can go and get much-needed ancillary services wigs, prosthetics, child care, things overlooked by insurance companies and unaffordable to many,” said Denyse Hostig, the founder of Not My Daughter … Find a Cure Now!

The organization has raised more than half a million dollars to support cancer care and research.

