Northwest Miami-Dade store rooftop engulfed in flames

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire destroyed the rooftop of a Northwest Miami-Dade ceramic store, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where Miami-Dade Firefighters were seen extinguishing the flames and cooling down the hot roof.

Fire rescue crews shutdown Northwest 103rd Street and 22nd Avenue as they clean up the scene.

